Justin Bieber, Louis C.K., Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Michelle Obama, Gus Kenworthy, Les Moonves Vs CBS, and More: HOT LINKS

A MAN IN FULL Les Moonves is fighting CBS for his $120M severance.

A NEW HOPE The next generation of voters are more liberal, more inclusive, and believe in government. And by 2020, almost half of them will be eligible to vote in the presidential election, which means their values and opinions will soon begin shaping national politics.

BROWNSHIRTS  Jilmar Ramos-Gomez was born in Grand Rapids, Mich. He served in the Marines and saw combat in Afghanistan. He’s a U.S. citizen. But last month, ICE took him into custody to face possible deportation.

BRIDES WAS BOOKED Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s wedding may make the cover of Vogue?!

WE WERE NEVER BEING BORING An observation about Toxic Masculinity.

ENOUGH ALREADY Louis C.K. joked about masturbation and “retarded” kids at a San Jose California show.

LEAVE OF ABSENCE Gay adult star will be “laying low” after he was found guilty of filming a threesome on the London tube network.

THIS! Gus Kenworthy #FTW

 ICYMI Watch it now!

R. KELLY THREATENED DAVE CHAPPELLE OVER SKIT Did people want us to round up a posse and go arrest R. Kelly?” saysChappelle’s Show co-creator, Neal Brennan.

TURNS OUT THEY DO SEE COLOR Study says 40 percent of gay and Bi men want race filters on dating apps.

BIRTHDAY GIRL Michelle Obama has a lot to celebrate.

WE’RE NOT CLOSING THE BEACHES Divers spot the world’s largest ever recorded great white shark in Hawaii.

#TBT The Obamas

PETTY PRESIDENTIAL Trump sends letter postponing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Belgium, Egypt and Afghanistan —  citing the government shutdown.

#TBT2  Never be boring.

ART OF THE DEAL New taxes. Medicare and free tuition for all. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is just getting started.

COVER BOY It’s summer in Brazil!

