Kamala Harris Enters 2020 Presidential Race: WATCH

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) entered the 2020 presidential race in an announcement on Good Morning America on Monday morning, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

JUST IN: @KamalaHarris on announcing she will be running for president in 2020: "I feel a responsibility to stand up and fight for who we are." https://t.co/qUX1sERxxZ pic.twitter.com/NcSHFTRIny — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 21, 2019

Harris also released a video to her social media accounts and launched a campaign website. Her official campaign launch is to take place on Sunday in Oakland, California.

Said Harris in the clip: “The future of our country depends on you and millions of others lifting our voices to fight for our American values. That’s why I’m running for president of the United States. I’m running to lift those voices. To bring our voices together.”

Politico reports: ‘Harris will base her campaign in Baltimore, with a second office in Oakland, according to her aides. The bi-coastal arrangement gives them a foothold in two diverse cities and will allow the campaign to be close to Washington where it can be on the Eastern time zone. Among her first decisions will be to reject corporate PAC money and super PAC activity, the aides said. The question has become an early litmus test for what’s expected to be a sprawling field with a record number of women. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York have opened exploratory committees, while Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is readying her run. Other women, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar, could also jump in.’