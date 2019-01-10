Lady Gaga, Don Trump Jr., Michael Cohn To Testify, And More: HOT LINKS

DYSMORPHIA MUCH? Why Do Gay Men Hate Their Bodies?

LIKE FATHER LIKE SON Donald Trump, Jr. shares meme mocking trans people on Instagram.

CONFESSIONS Michael Cohen will testify to Congress next month before heading to prison.

THREES COMPANY? Gwyneth invited Chris Martin on her honeymoon.

REGRETS Lady Gaga apologizes for collaborating with R. Kelly back in 2013.

NO SLEEP ‘TIL BROOKLYN Season 6 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine premieres tonight on NBC.

HE STARRED IN MOONLIGHT AND THE GREEN BOOK Actor Mahershala Ali reveals his real, 18-letter first name.