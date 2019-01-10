Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

You are here: Home / towleroad / Lady Gaga, Don Trump Jr., Michael Cohn To Testify, And More: HOT LINKS

Lady Gaga, Don Trump Jr., Michael Cohn To Testify, And More: HOT LINKS

by Leave a Comment

DYSMORPHIA MUCH? Why Do Gay Men Hate Their Bodies?

LIKE FATHER LIKE SON Donald Trump, Jr. shares meme mocking trans people on Instagram.

CONFESSIONS Michael Cohen will testify to  Congress next month before heading  to prison.

THREES COMPANY? Gwyneth invited Chris Martin on her honeymoon.

REGRETS Lady Gaga apologizes for collaborating with R. Kelly back in 2013.

NO SLEEP ‘TIL BROOKLYN Season 6 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine premieres tonight on NBC.

HE STARRED IN MOONLIGHT AND THE GREEN BOOK Actor Mahershala Ali reveals his real, 18-letter first name.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#gorgeous #blackman #hotguys #hotblackmen #hotblackguys #hot

A post shared by 🙉🙈🙊 (@_beau_mondes) on

/* Background pattern from Toptal Subtle Patterns */