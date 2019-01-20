Lady Gaga Slams Trump for Shutdown and Pence for Anti-LGBTQ Views at Vegas ‘Enigma’ Show: WATCH

Lady Gaga blasted Donald Trump over the government shutdown and laid into Mike and Karen Pence for their anti-LGBTQ views at her Vegas ‘Enigma’ show on Saturday night.

Said Gaga, pausing during a performance of her track “Million Reasons:” “There are people that live paycheck to paycheck and need their money. And to Mike Pence who thinks that it’s acceptable that his wife works at a school that bans LGBTQ: you are wrong. You say that we should not discriminate against Christianity. You’re the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian. I am a Christian woman and what I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice and everybody is welcome. So you can take all that disgrace, Mr. Pence, and look yourself in the mirror and you’ll find it right there.”