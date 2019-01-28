Towleroad Gay News

Protestors Wrap Russian Embassy With the Rainbow Flag To Protest the Anti-Gay Purge In Chechnya

About a hundred people protested the Russian Embassy in London “to raise awareness of and call for an end to the persecution of the LGBTQ community in the Chechen Republic according to Gay Times.

The protest was intended to coincide with  International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The protest had four demands according to Gay Times: “For Theresa May to publicly condemn Chechnya’s atrocities; for governments to shelter refugees from Chechnya; for a United Nations investigation on Russia; and for Russian authorities to bring those responsible to justice.”

News of the protest spread when it was tweeted out by Thomas Wales.

Wales Twitter handle describes him as an LGBT Advocate, Operations Director @GayYorkshire [an LGBT guide], and Project Manager @LSfreedombridge & Dreamer!

Leeds Freedom Bridge (HUL4/53) is a previous project that Wales spear headed last year that resulted in the make over of an aging eyesore into a bright LGBT tourist destination. Or as “the bridge” tweeted, “I’ve had a rainbow makeover thanks to my good friends from the Leeds LGBT community, Network Rail & #gayleeds.”

You can watch the protest in Wales’ video Tweets below, as well as the wrapping of the embassy in the rainbow flag.

One of the protestors was Peter Thatchell the philanthropic founder of The Peter Tatchell Foundation (PTF) which “seeks to promote and protect the human rights of individuals, communities and nations, in the UK and internationally, in accordance with established national and international human rights law.”

