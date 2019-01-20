A Snapchat Filter Takes Camp Masterpiece ‘Mommie Dearest’ to a Weird New Place: WATCH

Mommie Dearest (1981) has long been required ‘gay card’ viewing, and a new version (below) of an iconic scene has been making the rounds on Facebook.

The scene, in which Faye Dunaway’s Joan Crawford asks her daughter Christina why she won’t give her the respect that she’s entitled to, was filmed through a Snapchat filter by Facebook user Brian Harder, an instantly shareable clip.

Watch as Dunaway’s eyes get more bug-eyed than ever: “Why can’t you give me the respect that I’m entitled to? Why can’t you treat me like I would be treated by any stranger on the street?”