New Report On HIV Viral Load and Transmissibility of HIV Infection Supports Undetectable Equals Untransmittable

Bruce Richman the head of Prevention Access posted on the U=U group on Facebook the following: I want to stress again how much this is a really important article from the Journal of the American Medical Association and our invaluable allies from National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Drs. Fauci, Dieffenbach, and Eisinger provide the science, implications and unequivocal support of U=U.
I’m also beyond proud that this article starts by acknowledging the work of our campaign. I want our community to take note of this and let it sink in. The greatest minds in the field are continuing to graciously acknowledge what we have done together.
I know quite often that you (as I do) still face people and organizations that minimize and try to erase our work. Try not to be frustrated or angry. Think about how you challenged and pushed these folks, the status quo, the establishment — and you were right. It’s no wonder some would hope we go away. We remind them of their inaction, their indifference, their paternalism, and hypocrisy. We won’t go away. Let your victory and the reality of how many people you have helped protect you from all of that, and do your best to reach out with open arms to invite them on board. You made history! You are remarkable!” #UequalsU #UUnity