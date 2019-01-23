Gay South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg Launches 2020 Presidential Bid: WATCH

Pete Buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has launched a presidential exploratory committee, he said in a video posted to social media Wednesday morning.

Said Buttigieg in the clip: “The reality is there’s no going back, and there’s no such thing as ‘again’ in the real world. We can’t look for greatness in the past. Right now our country needs a fresh start.”

Buttigieg, 37, who married last June, is positioning himself as a young person with a fresh perspective: “I belong to a generation that is stepping forward right now. We’re the generation that lived through school shootings, that served in the wars after 9/11, and we’re the generation that stands to be the first to make less than our parents unless we do something different. We can’t just polish off a system so broken. It is a season for boldness and a focus on the future.”

Watch below: