Trump ally and conspiracy theorist Roger Stone spoke with reporters outside the courthouse where a judge released him on $250,000 bond. Stone was arrested Friday morning and indicted on seven charges including obstruction of an official proceeding, making false statements and witness tampering.

Amid boos and shouts of “lock him up,” Stone denounced the FBI for the early morning raid on his house, he was defiant about the charges against them and said he would never testify against Trump.