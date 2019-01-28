‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Finalist Courtney Act Drops New Pride Dance Floor Anthem: WATCH

RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist and 2018 Celebrity Big Brother champion Courtney Act just dropped her brand new single, “Fight For Love,” on iTunes and Spotify.

“Fight For Love is a dancefloor banger about coming together and fighting for the things we believe in,” Act said. “I think it’s so important to think about the basic human rights of others and to use our collective voices, minds and bodies to lift those people up and bring about change.”



Courtney is bidding for this to be her entry in Australia’s Eurovision Song Contest 2019. She will compete on Australia’s national selection TV show ‘Eurovision – Australia Decides’ on SBS on Saturday, February 9, 2019.



“A sweet 16 years after Australian Idol, I have the chance to show the world how I have grown as an artist and performer and I am so excited.”



Fight For Love is available on Spotify and iTunes .

Watch the video below.