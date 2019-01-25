Sarah Huckabee Sanders Responds to Roger Stone Indictment: ‘This Has Nothing to Do with the President’ – WATCH

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders appeared on CNN’s New Day to react to news that Trump ally Roger Stone was arrested Friday morning and indicted on seven charges including obstruction of an official proceeding, making false statements and witness tampering.

Said Sanders: “This has nothing to do with the President and certainly nothing to do with the White House. This is something that has to do solely with that individual and not something that affects us here in this building.”

John Berman brought up the fact that Cory Lewandowski used to complain that it ‘drove him crazy’ when Trump talked to Stone on the phone.

Roger Stone is somebody who has been a consultant for dozens of Republican presidents and candidates and members of Congress but conversations between those individuals have nothing to do with the fact of what these charges are about and that’s about whehter or not he mae false statements…I think a bigger question is if this is the standard will this same standard apply to people like Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Clapper…will we see these same people who we know have also made false statements – will that same standard apply?”

Berman presented Sanders with some of the language in the indictment which says that after Wikileaks released the stolen DNC emails, a senior Trump campaign official was directed to contact Stone about additional releases and any other damaging information Wikileaks might have about Hillary Clinton.

Asked Berman: “Did the president direct someone to contact Roger Stone about stolen emails?”

Replied Sanders: “The specific charges that have been brought against Mr. Stone don’t have anything to do with the President.”