Check Out ‘Single Record’ The New Sexy Gay Hip Hop Original Series: WATCH

After sharing a kiss with his male co-writer, a pretentious rapper must choose between his truth or his career, a decision that could cost him his life. That’s the underlying theme of filmmaker Nelson Lassiter’s new web series Single Record.

Lassiter’s previous web series #NoHomo was a hysterical look at two straight friends who try to gay bait straight women.

Filmmaker Nelson Lassiter above.

The cast is predominantly African American and tells the story of a hip hop artist who discovers his sexuality and battles his inner demons while trying to play straight in public.

Single Record is told in the style of a documentary narrative where not everyone’s truth is fact. It’s flawlessly executed and beautifully shot.

Single Record, an LGBTQ Hip Hop series, launches on Dekkoo on January 24 and Revry on February 1.

For behind the scenes and updates from the creator of the series follow on Instagram @nmoseslass.

Watch the trailer below.



