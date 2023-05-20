Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Bi+ identity visibility is positively associated with several measures of psychological well-being

Leave a Comment

679012 origin 1
Published by
PsyPost

New research sheds light on bi+ identity visibility and its relationship with psychological well-being. The findings have been published in Psychology of Sexual Orientation and Gender Diversity. The term “bi+” is an inclusive term used to encompass various identities that fall under the bisexual spectrum. It is an expansion of the traditional label “bisexual” to recognize and include individuals who are attracted to more than one gender or who may use alternative identity labels such as pansexual, fluid, or queer. Despitecomprising the largest proportion of the U.S. LGBT population, bi+ indivi…

Read More

Related Posts