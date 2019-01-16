Steve Carell To Star in Netflix Comedy ‘Space Force’: WATCH

Carell is going to re-team with The Office creator Greg Daniels for the new Netflix comedy based on Trump’s Space Force reports The Hollywood Reporter.

Carrell, THR says, suggested that plans for the show went into motion shortly after Trump rolled out the ludicrous idea.

THR says sources say Carell’s salary for Space Force — including co-creator and exec producer fees — sets a new overall record for talent, likely topping the $1 million per episode paydays that the cast of CBS’ The Big Bang Theory previously netted.

Netflix reportedly quickly acquired the rights and gave it a straight-to-series order. The streaming company says about the conceit of the show:

“The goal of the new branch is to ‘defend satellites from attack’ and ‘perform other space-related tasks’…or something. This is the story of the men and women who have to figure it out.”

Watch the trailer below.