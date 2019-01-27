Texas Wedding Venue LEGALLY Discriminated Against Gay Couple: WATCH

Aaron Lucero and Jeff Cannon didn’t think anything of it–I mean it’s 2019 said Lucero–I didn’t think anyone cared about who gets married anymore.

Well the Venue at Waterstone did and turned down the couple’s wedding reception request.

The Venue at Waterstone’s own Luxe website describes itself as “the idyllic countryside setting for Texas weddings. We help you create the beautiful and stress-free wedding you’ve always wanted.”

But not apparently if you’re gay.

“We thought that like a country wedding was just kind of very classy and very Texas, and so that’s what we wanted,” Cannon said to NBC5.

They were supposed to tour it last Sunday. “Then, the night before was when they contacted us and told us that, you know, we were not welcomed there,'” Cannon continued.

In an email, The Venue at Waterstone’s owner told the couple he believed marriage “is a representation of the bride of Christ joined to the groom (Christ who is the very God we worship). Given His plan and design for marriage, we dare not veer from His instruction… we are not able to violate our conscience.”



Unfortunately they are legally allowed to do so in the state of Texas which has only city/metropolitan laws that protect LGBT folks.

