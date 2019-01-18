These Two Teens Trying To Figure Out A Rotary Phone Is the Funniest Thing You’ll See Today: WATCH

Jake and his cousin Kyle had four minutes to dial the phone number Jake’s father handed them .

Four minutes, two 17 year-old All-American boys, and one rotary phone.

What could go wrong?

The conversation is priceless but the funniest moment may be their bravado after finally figuring out how to dial after about two minutes.

They dial the number and stare at the phone.

“Nothing’s happening,” says Kyle.

That was because the receiver was still in its cradle

“Wait a minute, are we supposed to pick up the phone and then do it?” Jake says.

Kevin Bumstead posted the now-famous video, which has been seen 25 million times on Facebook.

He also uploaded a copy to YouTube.

Bumstead said in interviews with Fox and others that he recently acquired an old rotary phone to have some fun when his family gathered for Christmas. Inspired by another video he saw online, he grouped members of younger generations in teams and challenged them to dial a number in four minutes or less reports the Chicago Tribune.