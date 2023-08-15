Towleroad Gay News

The Gay South is So Gay…. All the reasons, according to The Liberal Redneck, Trae Crowder — WATCH Video

The South is So Gay
, where hospitality is a way of life and “y'all” is a term of endearment, has a unique and often humorous relationship with the LGBTQ community. A recent video takes a sarcastic look at this relationship, and here's what it found:

  • The South may lack anti-discrimination policies, but it sure doesn't lack charm. South Carolina, we're looking at you. Bless your heart.
  • 50% of Southerners would be uncomfortable bringing a child to a same-sex wedding. But a child's wedding? Now that's a different story.
  • LGBTQ discrimination costs U.S. businesses $230 billion a year. Who knew that excluding people could be so expensive?
  • In Morehead, Kentucky, LGBTQ folks voted out , the county clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to gay couples. Talk about a comeback story.

The South's relationship with the LGBTQ community is as complex as a good gumbo, filled with contradictions, challenges, and a dash of sass. But as this video shows, there's a growing acceptance, resilience, and, of course, a sense of that's as warm as a Southern summer's day.

