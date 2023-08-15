The Gay South is So Gay…. All the reasons, according to The Liberal Redneck, Trae Crowder — WATCH Video

The South, where hospitality is a way of life and “y'all” is a term of endearment, has a unique and often humorous relationship with the LGBTQ community. A recent video takes a sarcastic look at this relationship, and here's what it found:

The South may lack anti-discrimination policies, but it sure doesn't lack charm. South Carolina, we're looking at you. Bless your heart.

50% of Southerners would be uncomfortable bringing a child to a same-sex wedding. But a child's wedding? Now that's a different story.

LGBTQ discrimination costs U.S. businesses $230 billion a year. Who knew that excluding people could be so expensive?

In Morehead, Kentucky, LGBTQ folks voted out Kim Davis, the county clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to gay couples. Talk about a comeback story.

The South's relationship with the LGBTQ community is as complex as a good gumbo, filled with contradictions, challenges, and a dash of sass. But as this video shows, there's a growing acceptance, resilience, and, of course, a sense of humor that's as warm as a Southern summer's day.