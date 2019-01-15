Towleroad Gay News

UPDATE: Marvel Drops New 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Trailer; Will Be First Marvel Movie To Feature Two Trans Actors: WATCH

Tom Holland’s looking dapper and collegiate in the brand new Spiderman: Far From Home trailer Marvel just dropped and which also introduced Jake Gyllenhaal into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villain Mysterio.

In a twist the upcoming summer blockbuster will feature two openly transgender actors, becoming the first Marvel superhero movie to do so according to Pride.

The film hits theaters July 5, and will be the follow up to the much-anticipated Avengers: Endgame which debuts April 26.

