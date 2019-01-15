UPDATE: Marvel Drops New ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer; Will Be First Marvel Movie To Feature Two Trans Actors: WATCH

Tom Holland’s looking dapper and collegiate in the brand new Spiderman: Far From Home trailer Marvel just dropped and which also introduced Jake Gyllenhaal into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villain Mysterio.

In a twist the upcoming summer blockbuster will feature two openly transgender actors, becoming the first Marvel superhero movie to do so according to Pride.

not only that, but we have two trans actors playing students as well, one of which is a black man. ffh is going to be a diverse masterpiece https://t.co/4vSayiODb3 — juliah will never recover (@spideystights) September 30, 2018

The film hits theaters July 5, and will be the follow up to the much-anticipated Avengers: Endgame which debuts April 26.