‘Trophy Boy’ Is Being Developed Into A TV Series

Trophy Boy, the short film about the life and fall of an insufferable gay Instagram influencer after being dumped by his sugar daddy, is being developed into a TV series according to a press release from the creator Emrhys Cooper.

Production, financing and distribution company Dynamic Television has acquired the adaptation rights to Trophy Boy.

The series will remain titled Trophy Boys and promises to be just sexy as the short film.

The show will follow the lives of a group of interconnected social media stars as they struggle to maintain their carefully crafted #bestlife personas.



Last year filmmaker Emrhys Cooper told Towleroad he made the film because, “Social media has created a generation of self-obsessed narcissists obsessed with self-obsessed narcissists. My goal for ‘Trophy Boy’ is to say look up from your phone, breathe, observe, and think about what really matters; honesty, integrity and deep sense of responsibility. Enjoying the people you love and doing meaningful work. When we do this, we put ourselves on a path toward achieving the dream of living a truly satisfying life. Our #authenticlife, as it were. Zero ‘Likes’ given. Or needed.”