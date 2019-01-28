Trump Blasts FOX News Reporters, Pundit Ann Coulter

Donald Trump made a rare attack on State TV network FOX News in a tweet on Sunday night, accusing them of misreporting on how wonderfully he’s doing.

Tweeted Trump: ‘Never thought I’d say this but I think @johnrobertsFox and @GillianHTurner@FoxNews have even less understanding of the Wall negotiations than the folks at FAKE NEWS CNN & NBC! Look to final results! Don’t know how my poll numbers are so good, especially up 19% with Hispanics?’

Trump also attacked conservative pundit Ann Coulter.

Said Trump in an interview with the Wall Street Journal: “I hear she’s become very hostile. Maybe I didn’t return her phone call or something.”

CNBC added: ‘Trump told the Journal in an interview that he thinks there’s a less than 50 percent chance such a deal could be reached before the next government funding lapse on Feb. 15 — which is less than three weeks away. The president also said he doubted he would accept less than $5.7 billion for the border wall, nor would he agree to grant citizenship for “Dreamers” — immigrants illegally brought to the U.S. as children who would have benefited from never-passed proposals in Congress called the DREAM Act — in exchange for wall funding, according to the Journal report.’