Trump Walks Out of ‘Waste of Time’ Meeting with Democrats: Shutdown Update

On the 19th day of the government shutdown yesterday the Democratic-controlled House voted 240-188 Wednesday to reopen several federal agencies, with only eight Republicans voting to end the shutdown.

The bill would have reopened the Department of Treasury, Securities and Exchange Commission and other financial services agencies. This was part of the efforts of Democrats to pressure the White House to end the partial shutdown.

But the strategy isn’t showing signs of breaking the House Republicans’ resolve to back Trump’s insistence on continuing the partial shutdown until Democrats provide $5.7 billion for a border wall. The eight Republicans were only one more than last week’s total of seven who supported a Democratic bill to reopen all the closed agencies. At least 55 Republicans would need to vote with Democrats to override a presidential veto.

This led Trump to walk out of a White House meeting with congressional leaders including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, saying it a was a “waste of time.”

“Just left a meeting with Chuck and Nancy, a total waste of time,” Trump tweeted afterward. “I asked what is going to happen in 30 days if I quickly open things up, are you going to approve Border Security which includes a Wall or Steel Barrier? Nancy said, NO. I said bye-bye, nothing else works!”