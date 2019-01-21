TV’s First Trans Superhero Dreamer Debuts Costume on ‘Supergirl’

The CW released the first look at Nicole Maines, who plays a superhero named Dreamer on DC Comic’s Supergirl.

Maines plays the first ever transgender superhero on television in an episode that explores Dreamer’s powers. Maines will appear again in a later episode airing Feb. 17 according to Variety.

Dreamer is actually a new name for a character named Dream Girl who debuted 55 years ago in Adventure Comics #307 in 1964.

Dream Girl is an alien princess named Nura Nal from the planet Naltor. She is a member of the 31st Century superhero team called The Legion of Superheroes (LSH) and has precognitive/telepathic powers.

Members of the LSH have been recurring characters on the CW’s Supergirl series.

Maines’ Dreamer is an ancestor of the 31st century hero.

“I’m so excited. I’m trying to conduct myself on set in a professional manner, and be like ‘I’m not completely obsessed with the super-suit,’ but it’s all I think about,” Maines said during a visit to the Supergirl set according to Comic Book. “Every morning I wake up, ‘I’m getting a supersuit!’ I’m going to sleep, ‘I’m getting a super-suit!’ I’m really, really excited. It’s gonna be gorgeous! I have the best super-suit. I do.”