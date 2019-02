Speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday morning in what sounded like a disinterested, stoned stupor, Donald Trump praised people of faith for leading the “abolition of civil rights.”

Said Trump: “Since the founding of our nation, many of our greatest strides, from gaining our independence to abolition of civil rights, to extending the vote for women, have been led by people of faith and started in prayer. When we open our hearts to faith we fill our hearts with love.”