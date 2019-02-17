Alec Baldwin’s Trump Declares A National Emergency on SNL: WATCH

Alec Baldwin returned to SNL last night for his fifth cold open this season which featured Don Cheadle as its guest host. Capturing the nuances and minutiae of Trump’s tics has been Baldwin’s specialty but he nails this one particularly well.

On Friday morning (in real life) Trump declared a National Emergency in a meandering press conference where he said, “this has been done many times in the past-President Obama did it–it’s not such a big deal,” at least twice, Trump signed an emergency declaration that will free up $8 billion for border wall construction.

Baldwin led the opening on SNL with a note about his health and recent physical saying: “I’m still standing six foot seven 185 pounds shredded.”

Trump’s recent exam, conducted February 8 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center said trump weighs 243 pounds and is now considered officially obese.

“We need wall because wall works,” he continued, “Wall make safe. You don’t have to be smart to understand that. In fact, it’s even easier if you’re not.”

Baldwin only takes a few questions his face brightening when Playboy magazine asks one, “sweet, sweet, sweet many nights in the grotto right?” he asks the perplexed looking journalist, referring to the many times he spent at the Playboy mansion when founder Hugh Hefner was alive. When the Playboy reporter challenges his data on the numbers he says, “sit down or I’m switching back to Hustler.”

Watch the opening below.