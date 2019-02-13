Andy Cohen Reveals His Son: ‘He Really Overdelivered’ in the Hair Department – VIDEO

Bravo host Andy Cohen shared the first photos of his son, conceived via surrogacy, with the new issue of People magazine.

Said Cohen of his son Benjamin Allen Cohen’s distinctive physical attribute: “I was in the delivery room. I had been hoping that he would have a full head of hair, and he really overdelivered. That was the first thing you see, the head of hair coming out. And I was amazed.”

Cohen spoke about his surrogate: “She was in California. Surrogacy is illegal in so many states, including New York. I don’t understand why. It’s a voluntary process, obviously. My surrogate just viewed it as, she was giving me the ultimate gift. She gave me life. So I’ll be forever indebted to her.”

