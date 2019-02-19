Bernie Sanders Launches Second Presidential Campaign: WATCH

Senator Bernie Sanders is running for president in 2020, he announced in an interview with Vermont Public Radio and a campaign video on Tuesday morning.

Said Sanders to VPR: “I wanted to let the people of the state of Vermont know about this first. And what I promise to do is, as I go around the country, is to take the values that all of us in Vermont are proud of — a belief in justice, in community, in grassroots politics, in town meetings — that’s what I’m going to carry all over this country.”

“We began the political revolution in the 2016 campaign, and now it’s time to move that revolution forward,” he added. “I think [Donald Trump] is a pathological liar. I also think he is a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe, somebody who is gaining cheap political points by trying to pick on minorities, often undocumented immigrants.”

Sanders also spoke to CBS This Morning.

Sanders told John Dickerson that what’s different this time is that “we’re gonna win.” Sanders said he would “launch a grassroots movement to lay the groundwork for transforming the economic and political life of this country.”

Booker joins a widening field of Democrats who have announced exploratory committees including Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker, South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, former U.S. Rep John Delaney, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.