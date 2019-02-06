Billy Porter Delivers ‘LGBTQ State of the Union:’ WATCH

While President Donald Trump prepared to deliver his State of the Union address, Pose star Billy Porter released his own State of the Union for the LGBT community.

We must loudly and proudly declare: We are here,” Porter says. “And if the victories of last year prove anything, we ain’t goin’ no damn where.”

Porter recapped the past LGBT highlights of the year ranging from a record number of LGBT members elected to Congress and out Mayor Pete Buttigieg announcing his run for president to Jared Polis winning the governorship in Colorado.

Porter noted the increase in LGBTQ hate crimes, particularly transgender women of color.

Porter also spotlights the queer crackdown in Chechnya and the anti-LGBT violence in Brazil resulting from the election of president Jair Bolsonaro.

Porter quoted Martin Luther King Jr. ally Bayard Rustin (who was gay) saying, “When an individual is protesting society’s refusal to acknowledge his dignity as a human being, his very act of protest confers dignity on him.”





