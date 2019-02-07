Bryan Singer’s BAFTA Nomination Suspended

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) who gave Bohemian Rhapsody over seven nominations–including Outstanding Film–has eliminated director Bryan Singer’s name from the awards due to recent sexual allegations that were mostly regurgitated in The Atlantic magazine says the BBC.

“In light of recent very serious allegations, BAFTA has informed Bryan Singer that his nomination for Bohemian Rhapsody has been suspended, effective immediately,” BAFTA said in a statement.

BAFTA said Bohemian Rhapsody “remains nominated” for the Outstanding British Film award on Sunday–but Singer’s nomination had been “suspended.”

The academy said it recognized “Mr Singer’s denial of the allegations” but that his suspension would remain in place “until the outcome of the allegations has been resolved”.

Singer claims that Esquire, which had originally commissioned the exposé chose not to publish it after it had been fact-checked.

Singer in a statement published by Deadline said: “That didn’t stop this writer from selling it to The Atlantic.It’s sad that The Atlantic would stoop to this low standard of journalistic integrity. Again, I am forced to reiterate that this story rehashes claims from bogus lawsuits filed by a disreputable cast of individuals willing to lie for money or attention. And it is no surprise that, with Bohemian Rhapsody being an award-winning hit, this homophobic smear piece has been conveniently timed to take advantage of its success.”

BAFTA spokesperson added: “For the avoidance of doubt, Bohemian Rhapsody remains nominated in the Outstanding British Film category, and the other individuals named as candidates in respect of the film remain nominees.”

Bohemian Rhapsody is the number one LGBT themed movie in history according to the Washington Blade.

Rhapsody won the Golden Globe Award for best picture and earned Rami Malek a best actor award for playing the iconic bisexual Freddy Mercury.

The movie has racked up five Oscar nominations, including best picture and just crossed the $800 million mark at the box office.

“BAFTA believes everyone has the right to a fulfilling career in a safe, professional working environment, and it will continue to collaborate with the film, games and television industries to achieve this.”

GLAAD pulled the films’ nomination in January over the same allegations against Singer.