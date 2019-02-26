‘Call Me By Your Name’ Director Luca Guadagnino Helming HBO Drama About Gay Teen Romance on Army Base

Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino is helming an HBO series about a gay teen who develops “an innocent romantic connection with an older soldier” on an Army base in Italy.

The series revolves around two 14-year-old friends, Caitlin and Fraser, according to Observer: “Eventually he becomes close to Caitlin, and the two embark on a period of self-discovery over the golden summer. Their friends think that he and Caitlin are a couple, but Fraser is actually missing his friend from home, Mark, while also developing an innocent romantic connection with an older soldier named Jason… She and Fraser spend the summer figuring out themselves and each other through an intimate and complicated friendship.”

More at Observer.