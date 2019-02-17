Smollett’s Attorneys Deny The Actor Paid Two Brothers To Carry Out Attack

Chicago police are reassessing the attack on actor Jussie Smollett now that “new information” has come to light.

Yesterday Chicago police said their investigation of the attack had “shifted,” having previously dismissed earlier suggestions that the attack had been staged.

To recap: Smollett, one of the stars of FOX’s hit show Empire, which shoots in Chicago, told police he was attacked January 29th by two men who had assaulted him and tried to tie a rope around his neck. They also spilled a liquid on him that was widely referred to as bleach in the media. This was all while they simultaneously hurled racial slurs and shouted this is MAGA country.

Two Nigerian brothers who are extras on the show (see them below with Empire creator Lee Daniels) appear to be the two men spotted in a surveillance video near the scene of the crime.

“The Nigerians said they had bought the rope used in the attack at a nearby hardware store,” a source told CNN after thee two brothers were released from custody Friday.

Smollet’s attorneys issued a statement to CNN Saturday saying: “As a victim of a hate crime who has cooperated with the police investigation, Jussie Smollett is angered and devastated by recent reports that the perpetrators are individuals he is familiar with. He has now been further victimized by claims attributed to these alleged perpetrators that Jussie played a role in his own attack. Nothing is further from the truth and anyone claiming otherwise is lying.”

Keep up on the latest in the Jussie Smollett case HERE.