Congressman: ‘If We Have to Have Perfunctory Motion’ for Impeachment Proceedings to See Mueller Report, ‘It’s Critical We Do It’ — WATCH

Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) talked with CNN’s John Berman about the paths that could be taken to make special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation, which is expected at any time.

Asked Berman: “My reading of the historical precedent is that the reason that the House Judiciary Committee was able to see the evidence collected by the special prosecutor was because a judge determined that there was already an open impeachment inquiry. Formal impeachment proceedings. Are you willing to open formal impeachment proceedings if that’s the only way to see the evidence?”

Replied Cicilline: “I think there is still a basis for Congress to demand that report with ongoing investigations underway in the intelligence committee, oversight hearings in the judiciary and oversight committees. So there are proceedings underway in terms of investigations of the administration that relate to this, and so there’s clearly a basis to compel the production of the report…We’re committed to making sure we get access to that report. The American people have the right to see it and know the truth. And I think we’re prepared to do whatever’s necessary to do that.”

“Hopefully this won’t be necessary. Hopefully the Attorney General of the United States will understand the critical importance to the American people and will provide the full report and all the supporting evidence.”

Asked Berman: “You are not at impeachment yet, even just as a means for leverage here?”

“I can only speak for myself, but I think it’s critical that we get this, because it may, in fact, have facts which support initiating impeachment proceedings and we cannot be precluded from seeing it. If we have to have a perfunctory motion to open it up in order to access those materials, I think it’s critical that we do it.”