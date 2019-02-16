Citing New Evidence, Police Release Two Individuals Without Charges in Jussie Smollett Case

Police have released two men they were questioning in the Jussie Smollett case, citing new evidence.

Chicago PD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted: “Case Update: Due to new evidence as a result of today’s interrogations, the individuals questioned by police in the Empire case have now been released without charging and detectives have additional investigative work to complete.”

The AP adds: “A spokeswoman for Smollett said she had no comment on the release of the two men Friday. The two men, identified only as Nigerian brothers, were picked up at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport on Wednesday on their return from Nigeria after police learned at least one worked on “Empire,” Guglielmi said. He said he did not know what the man’s job was. Guglielmi also said police searched the Chicago apartment where the men lived. But he said he had no information on what was found.”

