NJ Senator Cory Booker Announces He is Running for President: WATCH

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) announced he is running for president on Friday morning, the first day of Black History Month.

Said Booker in the video, entitled “Rise:” “The history of our nation is defined by collective action; by interwoven destinies of slaves and abolitionists; of those born here and those who chose America as home; of those who took up arms to defend our country, and those who linked arms to challenge and change it.”

“Together we will channel our common pain back into our common purpose,” he adds. “Together, America, we will rise.”

Booker joins a widening field of Democrats who have announced exploratory committees including South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, former U.S. Rep John Delaney, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has also announced plans to explore a run as a centrist independent.

Which, if any, of these candidates excites you, and who would you like to see get in the race?