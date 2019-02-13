Cricket Player Who Used Gay As An Insult Is Charged With Violating ICC Conduct

The International Cricket Council has charged West Indies player Shannon Gabriel with breaching the ICC’s code of conduct reports the BBC.

“The charge is under article 2.13, which relates to the personal abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an international match.”

Less than 24 hours earlier a video that was posted to Twitter went viral claimed that he’d called English player and captain of the team Joe Root gay with Root referencing that Gabriel, “may have said something he might regret.”

Asked if Gabriel’s comment had crossed a line, Root added: “I think it should stay on the field. I don’t want anything said in the middle to ruin what’s been a good Test series for him and his team.”

Gabriel was warned by the umpires for the language he used on day three of the third Test in St Lucia the BBC said.