Former Maine GOP Gov. Paul LePage: Eliminating Electoral College Would Make Whites ‘Forgotten People’

Former Maine GOP Governor Paul LePage exposed a Republican truth to a conservative WVOM morning show in a discussion about the Electoral College this week.

LePage told the George Hale Ric Tyler Show about his feelings about doing away with the Electoral College: “What would happen if they do what they say they’re gonna do, white people will not have anything to say. It’s only going to be the minorities who would elect. It would be California, Texas, Florida…All the small states, like Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Wyoming, Montana, Rhode Island, will all be–you’ll never see a presidential candidate again, you’ll never see anybody at the national stage come to our state. We’re gonna be forgotten people.”

Added Page: “Why don’t we just adopt the constitution of Venezuela and be done with it? Let’s have a dictator because that’s really what you’re gonna boil down to.”

LePage last appeared on Towleroad after he left a gay slur-laden voicemail for Democratic Rep. Drew Gattine challenging the lawmaker for calling him a racist.

Said LePage in the voice message: “Mr. Gattine, this is Gov. Paul Richard LePage. I would like to talk to you about your comments about my being a racist, you c**ksucker. I want to talk to you. I want you to prove that I’m a racist. I’ve spent my life helping black people and you little son-of-a-bitch, socialist c**ksucker. You … I need you to, just friggin. I want you to record this and make it public because I am after you. Thank you.”