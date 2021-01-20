Disgraced Trump Leaves White House for Last Time, Holds Sendoff for Himself: WATCH

Disgraced President Donald Trump departed the White House for the last time on Wednesday morning, thumbing his nose at American tradition and departing a nation he left in ruin, with 400,000 dead, for a sendoff he arranged for himself at Joint Base Andrews. Trump ordered the military to be there at the sendoff. Clips from the ceremony below.

can you imagine if they had this near the Capitol? we'd think another coup attempt was under way pic.twitter.com/ELTAGMbCtu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2021

"The job numbers have been absolutely incredible," Trump claims, despite the fact that unemployment has increased by 40 percent under his watch pic.twitter.com/kGCszURZ9j January 20, 2021

What would a Trump speech be without some casual xenophobia? pic.twitter.com/FLt4Y97HPK January 20, 2021

🤣 “Have a good life.”

Like a scorned tinder match texting you one last time 🤣 https://t.co/iRcRhU8KpN — Daryn Jones (@DarynJones) January 20, 2021

Just total gibberish pic.twitter.com/jg6Fsjujuu — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) January 20, 2021

As Rachel Maddow said it so eloquently last night, Trump leaves with a second impeachment trial still pending, his campaign chairman and deputy campaign chairman convicted felons, with a criminal investigation of himself and his business underway in New York and possibly another criminal investigation in Georgia, with the last two banks that might do business with him having abandoned him, with more than $300 million in personally guaranteed loans coming due, with his business interests cratering, with the possibility of a ban on him ever being in office again, with his wife even leaving DC with the lowest-ever approval rating for a First Lady, his longtime fixer a convicted felon who is cooperating against him, facing a lawsuit from his niece and one from a woman who says he raped her, having been abandoned by his real estate broker, with NYC canceling all his contracts, with his neighbors in Palm Beach trying to prevent him from moving in, with the PGA canceling his golf tournaments, with a ban from Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook, and he’s having difficulty finding anyone to come to his “sore loser sendoff.”