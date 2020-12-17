Atlantic City Mayor Auctions Off Opportunity to Demolish Trump’s Casino: WATCH

Atlantic City’s Mayor Marty Small is auctioning off the rights to press the button that will demolish Donald Trump’s old Atlantic City casino, which has fallen into disrepair.

NBC Philadelphia reports: “The demolition of the former Trump Plaza casino will become a fundraiser to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City that the mayor hopes will raise in excess of $1 million. Opened in 1984, Trump’s former casino was closed in 2014 and has fallen into such a state of disrepair that demolition work began earlier this year. The remainder of the structure will be dynamited on Jan. 29.”

Said Small: “Some of Atlantic City’s iconic moments happened there, but on his way out, Donald Trump openly mocked Atlantic City, saying he made a lot of money and then got out. I wanted to use the demolition of this place to raise money for charity.”

Bid HERE should you so desire.