Ellen Page on ‘Umbrella Academy,’ Lena Waithe’s ‘Boomerang’ and More TV This Week

The 1992 Eddie Murphy/Halle Berry romantic comedy Boomerang gets a modern twist thanks to executive producer Lena Waithe. The contemporary take features several LGBTQ characters, including lesbian couple Rocky and Tia, as well as Ari, a queer man. Catch the premiere Tuesday at 10 p.m. on BET.

The Will & Grace revival keeps the guest stars coming Thursday at 9:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC when Aya Cash (You’re the Worst) plays a long-lost member of Karen’s family.

Ellen Page has been making headlines lately for being a total badass, but in the new Netflix series The Umbrella Academy, she’s an actual hero. The series, dropping Friday, follows a mysterious makeshift family of super-powered people saving the world.

Which remaining All Star will make their way to the Hall of Fame Friday on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars? Find out if it’s Naomi, Monique, Trinity or Monet Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern on VH1.

Get ready to get physical Saturday at 8 p.m. Eastern on Lifetime. Olivia Newton-John gets the Lifetime biopic treatment with the premiere of Hopelessly Devoted to You. The film follows the Aussie actress’ career spanning decades, including her star-making performance in Grease and beyond.

