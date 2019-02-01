Ellen Page Rips Pence and Trump, Linking Hateful Leadership to the Attack on Jussie Smollett: ‘This Needs to F***ing Stop!’ – WATCH

Actress Ellen Page sat down with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Thursday night, her eyes welling with emotion as she ripped the president and vice president for facilitating hate against LGBTQ people.

After expressing her anger about the world’s inaction on environmental issues and environmental racism, Page ripped into Trump and Mike Pence, linking their hateful leadership to the hate crime on Empire actor Jussie Smollett.

Said Page: “Sorry, I’m like really fired up tonight. But it feels impossible to not feel this way right now, with the president and the vice president, Mike Pence, who, like, wishes I couldn’t be married. Let’s just be clear: The vice president of America wishes I didn’t have the love with my wife. He wanted to ban that in Indiana, he believes in ‘conversion therapy,’ he has hurt LGBTQ people so badly as the [governor] of Indiana.

Added Page: “Connect the dots. This is what happens. If you are in a position of power and you hate people, and you want to cause suffering to them, you go through the trouble, you spend your career trying to cause suffering, what do you think is going to happen? Kids are going to be abused and they’re gonna kill themselves, and people are going to be beaten on the street. I have traveled the world and I have met the most marginalized people you can meet. I am lucky to have this time and the privilege to say this. This needs to f**king stop.”