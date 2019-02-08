Ellen Page Wants People To Know That Chris Pratt Belongs To An Anti-LGBTQ Church

While promoting Lego Movie 2 on the Tonight Show, Colbert’s interview with Chris Pratt took a decidedly evangelical tone at one point.

At one point both men are talking about their faith and Pratt reveals something he claims as a maxim that has helped him navigate life: “If the spotlight that is shining on you is brighter than the one that comes from within–people in our position–you know actors–we see a lot and sometimes having a self to share is what kills you and you have to have a sense of self so then you can survive.”

“I like that,” said the deeply Catholic Colbert.

“I wish I could remember the pastor’s name I’ll post on IG tomorrow,” Pratt followed.

Pratt’s last IG post is interesting as Pratt notes that he and Colbert “got deep.”

I think we all get why Colbert didn’t interrogate Pratt more. It’s late night. It’s supposed to be fun right?

Colbert remarkably fumbles the segue in the convo by adding the “I like that comment.” Especially in light of Pratt’s church being anti-LGBT.

In any case, Ellen Page thinks Colbert should have asked Pratt a bit more about his church too:

Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too? https://t.co/meg8m69FeF — Ellen Page (@EllenPage) February 8, 2019

Celebitchy says that Page is referring to Hillsong, which has a lengthy, disturbing history of gay conversion therapies and hate speech against LGBTQ peeps and more. “Much like the Catholic Church and the Southern Baptists and hundreds of other sects and religions. I’m not disagreeing with Ellen, Colbert should have asked Pratt more about Hillsong, and other people should ask Pratt about Hillsong too. But in this particular case, I wonder if Colbert was basically like “well, I can’t throw stones because the Catholic Church is one big glass house.” It will be interesting to see if Pratt – who seems to be leaning into his churchy image more and more – will have to answer some real questions about his faith and his church this year.”

This isn’t the first time Page has been vocal about how the roots of LGBT violence are planted in political and religious hate speech as she did earlier this month when she connected the dots to Pence’s LGBT views and the attack on actor Jussie Smollet.