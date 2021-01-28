Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth Tell Stephen Colbert About Playing Longtime Lovers in ‘Supernova’ — WATCH

Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth, who star as a gay couple in the upcoming Supernova, appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss the upcoming film.

Tucci said he slipped Firth the script for Supernova before he was cast, and the two actors switched roles part way into the film’s development.

They’ve also been friends for years. “We seem to not get tired of each other,” noted Tucci. “It’s funny because we’re both incredibly boring as you’re finding out now in this interview.”

The synopsis (watch the trailer HERE): “It is deep Autumn and Sam and Tusker, partners of 20 years, are on holiday. They are traveling across England in their old camper van visiting friends, family and places from their past. Since Tusker was diagnosed with young-onset dementia two years ago their lives have had to change. Jobs have been given up and plans put on hold. Their time together is now the most important thing they have. As the trip progresses however, their individual ideas for their future begin to collide. Secrets are uncovered, private plans unravel and their love for each other is tested like never before. Ultimately, they must confront the question of what it means to love one another in the face of Tusker’s irreparable illness.”

Supernova is out in theaters on January 29 and streaming on February 16.

Firth also said that he has enjoyed Tucci’s viral Negroni, and can confirm its deliciousness: “I feel drunk with power here, because the internet has noStat tasted the Negroni, I have. You heard it here first: It’s exquisite. It’s what kept me coming around to Stanley’s bungalow.”