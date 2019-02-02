Arkansas Supreme Court Strikes Down Fayetteville’s LGBTQ Nondiscrimination Ordinance

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday reversed a judge’s decision that allowed Fayetteville to continue enforcing its LGBTQ nondiscrimination ordinance while it challenged a 2015 law prohibiting cities and counties from enacting local nondiscrimination ordinances. Arkansas state nondiscrimination laws do not include sexual orientation or gender identity.

The AP reports: “The court in 2017 ruled the ordinance violated the state law. Citing that decision, justices on Thursday reversed Judge Doug Martin’s ruling and dismissed the case. In Thursday’s ruling and the previous decision, the court did not rule on whether the state law was constitutional.”

Locals called the ruling “devastating.”

