Gay Couple Featured In Cottonelle Commercial

Cottonelle made the first gay toilet paper commercial.

The message: If you’re going to meet your partner’s parents, you probably want a clean bottom.

The Voice Over says, “Down there care from Cottonelle…down there because today you meet the parents. So before they sit you down give your bootie a confidence boost with cleaning ripples that remove more at once for a superior clean…”

Stay confidently clean and “Down There Care” with Cottonelle®. Cottonelle® Toilet Paper is designed with CleaningRipples™ Texture for a superior clean that’s soft, strong and effective. Septic and sewer safe, Cottonelle® Toilet Paper uses a patented SafeFlush Technology® that starts to break down immediately after flushing. Start feeling cleaner today with help from Cottonelle®!