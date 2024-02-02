‘Florida Curious’ to Key West Convert: Take Your Clothes Off and Say ‘Gay’ in the Conch Republic

Join us for Gay Key West Uncovered as we explore Key West, a place where being queer is woven into the island's diverse tapestry and standing out in the crowd is cause for celebration. Our host, Bobby Hankinson, introduces us to the locals who epitomize this spirit, like Kylie Jean Lucille, who lights up 801 Bourbon Bar with her drag performances, and Greg Cieslik, a digital nomad and tanline-free first mate on the clothing-optional BluQ.

Photo: Mike Freas/Florida Keys News Bureau

Even in today's political climate, Key West remains a tropical oasis where one can ‘say gay' as loudly as you want. Delve into the island's unique history, including its staged secession in 1982, to paint a picture of a community that prides itself on being different. Key West, or as locals call it, the Conch Republic, has always been a small southern town with a history of pirates, smugglers, and salvagers, a place where, as once observed, people ‘choose to opt out of conventional society,' as observed by none other than Tennessee Williams.

We also bring you stories from people like Pony Charvette, a self-proclaimed “radical fairy” and spokesperson for Key West, and Captain Karen, an upfront and outspoken lesbian boat captain who won our hearts. Along with others, they share why Key West is more than just a part of Florida but a unique, fiercely independent community that's truly off-center and exactly what we need this year.

Photo: Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau

Journey into the heart of a community that's wonderfully queer, quirky AF (while still hot), a little spot of wonder, magical, and oh-so-hard to describe but worth every attempt.

Gay Key West Uncovered is hosted by NYC-based writer and comedian Bobby Hankinson and filled with stories (not so) straight from drag queens, naked pool boys, digital nomads, business owners who do things differently, and the lesbian mayor of whatever you want to call an island that will fight and thrive through hurricane winds or DeSantis squall. Dive on into Key West.