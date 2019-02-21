ICYMI: ‘Weird City’ Features Dylan O’Brien and Ed O’Neil In Love: WATCH

YouTube’s new premium series Weird City is similar to the Netflix’s hit show Black Mirror.

Both are anthology series (meaning you can watch them out of sequence) and both take place in a dystopian sci-fi future.

In the pilot episode of the series (which is the flag ship series for their premium service, which is being offered free for now), the two men’s characters are “accidentally” connected by the ultimate dating algorithm.

O’Neil is popularly known for his “man’s man” characters from Modern Family and Married with Children, while O’Brien is popularly known for his roles as Stiles on MTV’s Teen Wolf and Thomas in The Maze Runner trilogy.

Though both men initially profess to be “straight” when they meet, they end up in an unlikely, but heartwarming romance that has a countdown.

In the spirit of no spoilers simply watch the premiere episode below.