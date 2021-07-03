So Much Great Music, Video Released Last Month For Pride Online: We All Missed Much of it. Rain? Heat? WATCH ICYMI Pride Part 1

Pride Online ICYMI: New work and special Pride appearances by: Diana Ross, Years and Years, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Gaga, Kylie Minogue, John Roberts and Beth Ditto, Pabllo Vittar, Billy Porter, Bill Coleman, Sleater-Kinney, Mika, and Various RuPaul girls, and Rufus gives us Judy for Pride. And that is just Part 1. More ICYMI Pride later today.

Something Missing? More to come in Parts 2 and 3 We welcome suggestions via the contact sheet. Send with urls for consideration.

Pride Online

Pride Online Video Notes

1. Trailer: YouTube Pride 2021: You Are Everything

Actual shows will appear in Part 2

YouTube Originals invites you to YouTube Pride 2021: You Are Everything—a global Pride celebration in support of the LGBTQ+ community. Featuring Demi Lovato, Trixie Mattel, Daniel Howell, Olly Alexander with Mawaan Rizwan, Elton John & David Furnish, and other icons, this virtual pride celebration boasts 5 hours of music, drag, dance, fun and so much more!

Benefits Trevor Project, akt, and Elton John AIDS Foundation.

2. Pride month started with gem from Saturday Night Live

Pride Month Song – SNL

Friends (Anya Taylor-Joy, Lil Nas X, Kate McKinnon, Bowen Yang, Punkie Johnson) anticipate this year’s Pride Month celebrations.

3. Pride Online Billy Porter Covers Caught in The Middle,

Billy Porter – Caught in The Middle (Official Music Lyric Video)

https://ingroov.es/caught-in-the-middle-1kcigExecutive Producers / A&R: Bill Coleman and John Carlin for Peace Bisquit and Red Hot

*from the album, Red Hot + Free – https://ingroov.es/red-hot-free

4. Trailer: Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You | Official Trailer

Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You | Official Trailer | Peacock Concert Event

Full Show in Part 2

Synopsis: This hourlong concert event, filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, will feature multi-platinum recording artist, songwriter, and trailblazer Miley Cyrus performing an array of her hits such as “The Climb” and “Party in the U.S.A.” and putting her creative spin on beloved classics, including “Believe,” “True Colors,” “We Belong,” “Dancing Queen,” and a special Madonna medley featuring “Music,” “Express Yourself,” and “Like A Prayer” all in the spirit of Pride. Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You will feature special guests, award-winning artists and LGBTQ+ allies Brothers Osborne, Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Orville Peck who will join Cyrus for memorable performances and deliver a night of live music and creative collaboration in celebration of Pride.

5. Pabllo Vittar – Triste com T (Official Music Video)

Videoclipe oficial de “Triste com T” da Pabllo Vittar | Official music video of “Triste com T” by Pabllo Vittar | Video Oficial de “Triste com T” de Pabllo VittarEscute / Stream: https://smb.lnk.to/BatidaoTropical

Assista mais vídeos da Pabllo Vittar aqui / Watch more Pabllo Vittar YouTube videos here: https://PablloVittar.lnk.to/videoclipes

6. “HOT HOMO SUMMER” Series Trailer!

Written by: Michael Henry

Directed by: Michael Henry and Paul McGovern Jr.

Director of Photography: Paul McGovern Jr. @Paul McGovern Jr

Editor: Paul McGovern Jr

Directors Assistant: @matt.jay.wise

PA: Dani Shank @danimatic

Image Graphic: Patrick McPheron @interiorstate

Pride Online Next 6

7. Random Ru Girl (feat. Stacy Layne Matthews, KATYA, & Eureka O’Hara)

Random Ru Girl (feat. Stacy Layne Matthews, KATYA, & Eureka O’Hara)

8. Sleater-Kinney – Worry With You (Official Video)

Sleater-Kinney – Worry With You (Official Video)

‘Sleater-Kinney’s New Album ‘Path Of Wellness’ Out Now!

LYRICS:

10,000 miles and an ocean between us

Get me to your shore, so I can receive this

If I’m gonna worry, I’m gonna worry with you.

Middle of the night, dark thoughts are whirling

Crossing off the days til you are returning

If I’m gonna worry, I’m gonna worry with you

Oh, I’m on the other side picking up speed

Let go of shame and lies I don’t need

If I’m gonna fuck up, I’m gonna fuck up with you

Let’s get lost baby

And take a wrong turn

That’s the life, that’s the life

We never ever wanna get burned.

I had thought, there was no place for what I feel

Then I learned, you are the place for what I feel

Come at me with all of your swagger

The strength of you is what I’ve been after

If I’m gonna mess up, I’m gonna mess up with you

Oh, I figured that love that takes you further

This heart was ready for the life preserver

If I’m gonna worry, I’m gonna worry with you

9. Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studios: Over The Rainbow

Purchase tickets for Rufus does Judy at Capitol Studios here: https://rufuswainwright.veeps.com/stream/schedule

This release comes at the cusp of Pride Month and was recorded for the singer’s upcoming virtual concert event: Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studios. That concert sees Wainwright performing his groundbreaking 2007 tribute to Judy Garland, Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall, in its entirety, live from Los Angeles’ famed Capitol Studios.

The event will premiere Thursday, June 10 at 8:00 PM (AEDT/EST/CET), celebrating what would have been Garland’s 99th birthday. Ticket buyers also will have access to an exclusive film “Inside the Red Ruby Slippers – Backstage with Rufus does Judy at Capitol Studios” which has behind the scenes of this special event.

Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studios will see Wainwright backed by a four-piece band in front a micro-audience comprised of 2x Academy Award-winning actress Renée Zellweger, winner of last year’s “Best Actress” Oscar for her spectacular performance as Garland in 2019’s Judy. In addition, Wainwright will be joined musically by award-winning star of stage and screen Kristin Chenoweth in person at Capitol Studios and his sister Martha Wainwright from Montreal.

10 Mashed: Lady Gaga, Kylie Minogue, Jagaï – Marry The Night (Duet Version) (From Born This Way Reimagined)

11. Nobody (Original Mix), John Roberts · Beth Ditto

Released on: 2021-06-04

Producer: Junior Sanchez

Composer: John Roberts

Composer: Ineabell Diaz

Music Publisher: X-Bop

12 Diana Ross – Thank You

Diana Ross – Thank You (Visualiser)

Listen to the new single now https://DianaRoss.lnk.to/ThankYouID

Thank You – the new album out September 10th https://DianaRoss.lnk.to/ThankYouAlbumID

Diana Ross sings “Thank You” to the world. “This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time,” said Ms. Ross. Her new album, “Thank You” is scheduled for release this fall through Decca Records / Universal Music Group. The title track and first single,” Thank You,” will be available for streaming and download on June 17.

Recorded in her home studio, “Thank You” offers a powerful, inclusive musical message of love and togetherness. With its songs of happiness, appreciation and joy, it wholeheartedly acknowledges that we are in this all together. Her family, friends and loyal and loving audiences all around the globe have been an integral part of her wonderful life’s story. In this special moment, it is time to step into the light.

Ms. Ross co-wrote and collaborated on the 13 songs along with award-winning songwriters and producers including: Jack Antonoff, Troy Miller, Triangle Park, Spike Stent, Prince Charlez, Amy Wadge, Neff-U, Freddie Wexler, Jimmy Napes, Tayla Parx, Fred White, and Nathanial Ledgewick

Let us come together in harmony and gratitude with Diana Ross now and for the future. “I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice you hear my heart. “Let Love Lead the Way”

Diana Ross performing Thank You (Visualiser). A Decca Records recording; © 2021 Universal Music Operations Limited

13. MIKA x Indeed x Pride Online: Virtual Concert

MIKA x Indeed x Pride: #SoundtrackOfEmpathy Virtual Concert

14. Love, Victor’s George Sear on kissing Michael Cimino – and possibly Twilight’s Robert Pattinson

Love, Victor’s George Sear on kissing Michael Cimino – and possibly Twilight’s Robert Pattinson

As Love, Victor season two arrives on Hulu and Disney+, series star George Sear (Benji) reveals what it was really like kissing co-star Michael Cimino (Victor) – and why Twilight’s Robert Pattinson would be his dream love interest on the hit series.

See George Sear and Michael Cimino’s full shoot and interview in the Attitude Summer issue, out now.

15. Years & Years – The Edge of Glory (From Born This Way Reimagined) [Official Audio]



Pride Online previously on Towleroad

mason