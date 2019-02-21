Jussie Smollet Is Under Arrest After Turning Himself In

Smollett “is under arrest and in custody of detectives,” Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Thursday morning on Twitter.
The actor turned himself in this morning.
This comes after last night’s indictment by a grand jury that came to the conclusion that the actor fabricated his story and orchestrated his own attack.
This marks nearly month of contentious claims between Smollett and the police that appeared adversarial at times.
“Like any other citizen, Mr. Smollett enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked,” his attorneys said in a statement.
