Jussie Smollett: The Lifetime Movie, A Trevor Noah Parody: WATCH

As a birthday present to himself, The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah had his staff make a parody trailer for a Lifetime movie about the Jussie Smollet case.

Featuring openly gay and Black cast member Jaboukie Young-White as Smollett, it’s hysterical.

Young-White has been skeptical of the Smollett story from the beginning, telling Noah, “This story has been weird for me, Trevor. As a gay person, I’m used to speaking on gay issues. As a black person, I’m used to speaking on black issues. But I’m not used to them intersecting . The only other scenario I could imagine is if RuPaul robbed a bank.”

