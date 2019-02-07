Kirsten Gillibrand Introduces Bill to Allow Transgender Military Service

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) introduced a bipartisan bill on Thursday to allow transgender people to serve in the military.

The Hill reports: “The bill, which was also introduced by Senate Armed Services Committee ranking member Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), comes weeks after the Supreme Court paved the way for President Trump to begin implementing a ban on transgender military service…In January, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 to stay two district court orders that blocked Trump’s policy from taking effect. The ruling allows the administration to temporarily enforce its restrictions on transgender people serving in the military.”

Said Gillibrand: “President Trump’s ban on transgender service members is discrimination, it undermines our military readiness, and it is an insult to the brave and patriotic transgender Americans who choose to serve in our military. We should end this discriminatory ban for good and ensure our transgender service members can continue to do their jobs, serve with dignity, and protect our country.

Said Collins: “If individuals are willing to put on the uniform of our country and risk their lives for our freedoms, then we should be expressing our gratitude to them, not trying to kick them out of the military.”