‘Leaving Neverland’ Is Creepy AF: WATCH

The trailer for the for the forthcoming Leaving Neverland documentary is out and it’s creepier than imagined. The scuttlebutt is that this doc may lead to waves of more alleged victims of the now dead so-called King of Pop: Michael Jackson.

“I want to be able to speak the truth as loud as I had to speak the lie for so long,” says Wade Robson, who, with James [Safechuck], tell their tales of sexual child abuse by Michael Jackson.

Wade Robson

This trailer is the first officially released footage of Leaving Neverland made available to the mainstream public according to Entertainment Weekly.

Watch it below.